Even Samsung understands that the notch on the seriously impressive but simultaneously disappointing Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ might be an eyesore. So much so that they have released a brand new set of wallpapers to help you hide the unsightly in-display notch on your brand new Note 10.

All of the new wallpapers are designed specifically to make creative use of the central notch so that you focus less on the little cutout. As it stands, the collection isn’t the most extensive but Samsung has enlisted the help of some professional artists and illustrators to create some genuinely stunning wallpaper options.

You’ll find some proper genuine art in the form of wallpapers from popular illustrators Gemma Correll, Burnt Toast Creative, and Marylou Faure. All of the wallpapers do have some serious character and show-off that insanely good-looking Note 10 display while simultaneously hiding that notch — which is pretty much an added bonus.

New phone, new artists, new wallpapers. 🥳🥳🥳

Unpack your #GalaxyNote10 and pack it up with fresh work from @burnttoastcre8v, TRNZ, @gemmacorrell, and @MarylouFaure. Download now at the Galaxy Store: https://t.co/uXGxwGWwgZ pic.twitter.com/60V0JJHYU9 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 21, 2019

This comes right off the back of the simply awesome Green Bubble gif collection that Samsung released just yesterday. It’s great to see that Samsung’s sense of humor in embracing the meme rather than seeing them take unnecessary swipes at Apple constantly.

You can always supplement this growing ‘official’ collection with some extra Note 10 and Note 10+ specific wallpapers from the dedicated (and growing) /r/Note10Wallpapers community. Much like with the Galaxy S10 and S10+, there really are some fantastic options there already. As a (terrible, terrible) golfer, this has to be my favorite so far.

To download all of the new Note 10 wallpapers, you’ll need to open this link on a Samsung device.

