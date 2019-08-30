Android 10 is expected to begin rolling out sometime next month to all Pixel phones. According to Canadian carrier Rogers today, the Android 10 launch date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

For the past several years, Google has released Android versions at the start of the month alongside security patches. Given that the first Monday of September is Labor Day in the United States, Google looks to be targeting the day after.

Rogers pegs the launch of “Q OS” for the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL on September 3rd. The carrier is usually a reliable source for updates.

While it’s odd that the update is not referred to as “Android 10,” carriers are very much involved in the testing and certification process. It also serves as an indicator that Google’s partners might be slow to update the Android brand.

The final Android 10 preview for developers and beta testers was released at the start of this month with Q Beta 6. Google hopefully found the time to add more polish and bug fixes in the intervening period before the public launch. Gesture navigation could always use more refinement, with Google releasing a defense this month. In fact, the company did not finish in time as a post-launch update is set to add compatibility with third-party launchers.

If the Android 10 launch date from Rogers pans out, that should also be the date when Google releases the new OS to AOSP and the broader ecosystem. Many OEMs this year released Q Betas and it would not be surprising if Essential follows immediately after the Pixel next week.

