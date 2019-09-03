Tuesday deals include Anker’s latest sale with eufy smart cameras, car charging accessories, and more from $9. There’s also markdowns on the Garmin Fenix 3 HR Smartwatch and Twelve South’s CaddySack. Hit the jump for more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is now live

The latest Anker sale at Amazon has arrived with deals from $9 on smartphone accessories, speakers, and much more. Our top pick is the eufyCam E 2-camera Home Security System for $246. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and $20 less than our previous mention. Anker eufyCam E offers a budget-friendly approach to home security systems. Features include 365-day battery life with a 100% wire-free design. Thanks to an IP65-rated casing, it’s safe for weather of just about any kind. Best of all, Eufy includes a microSD card for storage, so you won’t have to pay an extra annual or monthly fee to backup your camera’s happenings. Shop the rest of today’s sale for more Anker deals.

Add Garmin’s Fenix 3 HR Titanium Smartwatch to your wrist for $269

BuyDig offers the Garmin Fenix 3 HR GPS Titanium Smartwatch for $269 shipped. Normally selling for $400, that’s good for a 33% discount, is $28 under our previous mention, and is the best we’ve tracked. Not only will you get a titanium band to match the rugged stainless-steel casing, but an included sport band makes it a perfect workout companion. Also to help out with hitting fitness goals, Garmin’s smartwatch sports built-in heart rate monitoring, exercise tracking, and more. Other standout features here are up to six weeks of battery life, water resistance, and a 1.2-inch sunlight-visible display. Garmin’s line of smartwatches regularly pop up in our roundup of the best options out there.

Organize your accessories with the Twelve South CaddySack

Amazon offers the Twelve South CaddySack Travel Tote for $45. For comparison, it regularly sells for $60 direct from Twelve South, and today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked in recent months. Twelve South’s CaddySack delivers a home for all of your charging gear on the road. It has adjustable straps designed to hold power bricks, cables, and accessories of any size. And its leather design looks classy no matter where your travels take you. I’ve been using one of these for nearly a year, and can confirm that it’s a perfect way to keep things organized away from home.

