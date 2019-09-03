For the past few months, a method of spamming Google accounts via Calendar has made the rounds. As of the past couple of weeks, though, things have just gotten much worse. Today, Google has officially acknowledged the spam problem with Calendar and says that a fix will be coming.

A very brief post on Google’s support forums confirms the company is aware of this spam issue that has been affecting users. The company says that it is “working diligently” to resolve the problem, but at the moment, there’s no timeline attached to that.

For those unaware, Google Calendar spam takes advantage of a function that automatically imports events from Google’s Gmail. While users are accustomed to seeing and avoiding spam in email form, Calendar is a trusted application that makes it easy to catch people off-guard. Many of the spam “events” lately have been related to free iPhones and other products that simply try to get users to click on a link.

It’s relatively easy to fix this problem in the interim, but clearly, Google Calendar needs an official fix for this spam issue. It’s a shame we don’t know when that’s coming, but hopefully, it’s sooner rather than later.

We’re aware of the spam occurring in Calendar and are working diligently to resolve this issue. We’ll post updates to this thread as they become available. Learn how to report and remove spam. Thank you for your patience.

