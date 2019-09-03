At I/O 2017, Google Photos gained the ability to create and buy physical “Photo books.” The latest version of the Android app suggests that Google is expanding its physical offerings to include “Prints” and “Canvas prints.”

Photo prints

The first new physical format revealed by Google Photos 4.24 for Android today are standard “Photo Prints” that are 4×6 inches in size. Google is working with CVS or Walmart to offer same-day pickup and will provide directions to your nearest location, as well as other contact details right in the Photos app.

Terms and services from those two stores have to be agreed to before proceeding, with Google noting, “This product is intended for personal photos only.”

<string name=”photos_printingskus_retailprints_storefront_product_full_name”>Photo prints</string> <string name=”photos_printingskus_retailprints_storefront_product_description”>Same day pickup from CVS or Walmart</string> <string name=”photos_printingskus_retailprints_ui_edu_screen_header”>Pick up 4×6 prints in store</string>

Strings in the latest version refer to this product as “Retail prints,” with CVS offering “glossy prints” and Walmart “matte prints.” There will be an option to “pay in store.”

<string name=”photos_printingskus_retailprints_ui_checkout_order_type_cvs”>%1$s glossy prints (%2$d)</string> <string name=”photos_printingskus_retailprints_ui_checkout_order_type_walmart”>%1$s matte prints (%2$d)</string>

<string name=”photos_printingskus_retailprints_ui_checkout_pay_in_store”>Pay in store</string>

<string name=”photos_printingskus_retailprints_ui_checkout_pickup_estimated_time_range”>Ready between %1$s-%2$s</string> <string name=”photos_printingskus_retailprints_ui_checkout_pickup_estimate_unknown”>Call store for pick up time</string> <string name=”photos_printingskus_retailprints_ui_checkout_pickup_header_title”>Pick up details</string>

Canvas prints

Google Photos 4.24 also introduces a slew of references to a new “Canvas prints” printing product alongside the existing Photo books. Intended for hanging on walls, this format is often thicker than a regular frame due to the photo bleeding to all four sides.

<string name=”photos_printingskus_wallart_storefront_product_full_name”>Canvas prints</string> <string name=”photos_printingskus_wallart_storefront_suggestions_row_name_unified”>Canvas prints made for you</string>

Google, however, will offer black-and-white wraps instead of “Photo wrap” to avoid this distortion and stretching. Referred to as “wall art” in strings, three print sizes will be available: 8×8, 11×14, and 16×20.

<string name=”photos_printingskus_wallart_ui_order_detail_black_wrap”>Black wrap</string> <string name=”photos_printingskus_wallart_ui_order_detail_photo_wrap”>Photo wrap</string> <string name=”photos_printingskus_wallart_ui_order_detail_white_wrap”>White wrap</string>

<string name=”photos_printingskus_wallart_model_size_11x14″>11×14\u201d</string> <string name=”photos_printingskus_wallart_model_size_16x20″>16×20\u201d</string> <string name=”photos_printingskus_wallart_model_size_8x8″>8×8\u201d</string>

Users will have the ability to purchase more than one copy at a time, with three-day print times promised after an order has been placed. The app will also offer a PDF copy to download.

<string name=”photos_printingskus_wallart_ui_order_buy_idential”>Buy identical canvas print</string> <string name=”photos_printingskus_wallart_ui_order_download_pdf”>Download canvas print PDF</string> <string name=”photos_printingskus_wallart_ui_order_printing_time_notice”>Your order will be printed within 3\u20134 business days from your order date</string>

These capabilities are not yet live in Google Photos 4.24 and should be accompanied with “Photo books” in the navigation drawer being renamed to “Print store” and introductory prompts.

<string name=”photos_printingskus_storefront_nav_item_title”>Print store</string>

<string name=”photos_printingskus_storefront_unified_hero_image_title_1″>Print the moments that matter</string> <string name=”photos_printingskus_storefront_unified_hero_image_title_2″>Make a photo book in minutes</string> <string name=”photos_printingskus_storefront_unified_hero_image_title_3″>Order same day photo prints</string> <string name=”photos_printingskus_storefront_unified_hero_image_title_4″>Decorate your home with canvas prints</string>

