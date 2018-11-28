Google Photos photo books now available in a further 14 European nations

Google Photos is arguably one of the most underrated services that Google offers. Now, the ability to make physical copies of your pictures is expanding to 14 further European nations (via Android Police).

That puts the total at 27 countries that can share a printed photo book directly from their Google Photos library with loved ones, friends and relatives.

Although the service has been available since May 2015 in the United States, it has been a very slow rollout to the rest of the World. We only just saw the service become available at the end of October to the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Portugal and Romania.

Now, those in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia, Slovenia and Sweden can pay to have their pictures printed and bound into photo books.

The pricing does vary for both hardcover and softcover options by nation and associated currency. The full details can be found on the Google Photos Help page if you want to check out in-depth pricing, but prices do remain the same for Euro currency nations.

Prices in EUR:

7-inch Softcover: €12.99 for 20 pages €0.49 per extra page

€12.99 for 20 pages 9-inch Hardcover: €22.99 for 20 pages €0.69 per extra page

€22.99 for 20 pages

Shipping

Economy: 5–8 business days, €5.99

5–8 business days, €5.99 Priority: 4–7 business days, €13.99

These might be a great last-minute stocking filler before Christmas, although shipping can take up to 14 business days. If we’ve given you an idea, make sure you get your photo book ordered very soon to be sure of Christmas delivery.

To create your own Google Photo photo book, just head to your Google Photos account > Create > Photo book.

