Small phones are hard to find nowadays, even from Sony, which has offered several options in the past for those wanting flagship specs in a smaller form factor. This week, an official teaser from Sony hints at a new Xperia Compact for 2019 that “fits in the palm of your hand.”

We’re expecting Sony to announce its new Xperia 2 flagship at IFA this week, but alongside that device might be a smaller option as well. A video on Sony’s official Instagram page teases a reveal for September 5. The video counts down from five and then offers up “Xperia in the palm of your hand.”

We’re already expecting Sony to announce its new Xperia 2 flagship at IFA this week, and this teaser could be for that design. After all, the device is expected to offer a 21:9 display, and as GSMArena points out, rumors have mentioned a 6.1-inch display, a considerably smaller panel compared to the 6.5-inch Xperia 1. That display is a 21:9 panel, too, which means it would be smaller in the hand compared to most devices. It’s also possible that this could be teasing a 2019 entry to the company’s Xperia Compact series.

The teaser also flashes some colors that line up with previously leaked renders of the Xperia 2 in dark blue and burgundy colorways (pictured above).

Whatever this new device may be, those excited to check it out can expect more details later this week.

