The Sony Xperia 1 is a device that’s known best for its super-tall 21:9 display. Today, Amazon has announced that the Xperia 1 will be its latest Alexa hands-free smartphone, and it’s going to be $100 off to celebrate.

The best gifts for Android users

Available starting today, this Alexa version of the Sony Xperia 1 is largely the same as the original. It has a 21:9 4K HDR OLED display, Snapdragon 855, 128GB of storage, Android Pie, and triple cameras along the back. The main difference here is that some of Amazon’s apps and services are pre-loaded.

When buying this version of the phone, there’s an exclusive version of Alexa built-in with support for the “Alexa” hotword. There’s also a double-tap gesture for the power button which triggers the voice assistant. The Sony Xperia 1 with Alexa also includes Amazon Shopping, Amazon Music, Audible, and other Amazon apps pre-installed.

Through August 26th, this variant of the device will cost $849, a $100 discount over the usual $949 price tag. After that date, though, the price will go back up. Also notable is that this model isn’t available in the striking purple color, but only in black.

The Xperia 1 with Alexa Built-in features a hands free and push-to-talk experience, allowing you to access your Amazon Assistant by simply saying, “Alexa”, or by double pressing the power button. Alexa Built-in lets you connect to Alexa to play music, control your smart home, and get information, news, weather, and more using just your voice while on-the-go. Just ask – and Alexa will respond instantly. The Xperia 1 with Alexa Built-In will feature your favorite Amazon apps, including Amazon Shopping, Amazon Music and Audible pre-installed.

More on Sony:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: