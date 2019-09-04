Gamers usually want the best of the best and with gaming phones from Asus and Razer, that’s usually what they get. Today at IFA 2019, Asus revealed a new “Ultimate Edition” of the ROG Phone II with a whopping 1TB of storage onboard.

It’s not uncommon today for a flagship smartphone to offer 256GB or even 512GB of storage, but the Asus ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition is now the first Android smartphone to offer 1TB of UFS 3.0 storage. That super speedy storage provides plenty of room for basically every game you could ever want.

Like with the standard ROG Phone II, this upgrade has a 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 855 Plus, a 6,000 mAh battery, and “Vapor Chamber” cooling. There’s also an Adreno 640 GPU which Asus says should outperform the same GPU found in the non-Ultimate Edition. This new variant also has an exclusive matte black finish.

Pricing on the Asus ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition lands at €1,199, a hefty jump from the standard €899 price. The Verge notes that sales might be available only from Asus directly.

