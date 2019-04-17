Razer Phone 2 gets new ‘Satin Black’ matte finish, available today w/ $499 limited-time price

It may be a gaming phone, but the Razer Phone 2 is one of our favorite Android smartphones of the year right now. Today, the company has officially announced a new Razer Phone 2 variant with the matte “Satin Black” color.

Available starting today, the Satin Black Razer Phone 2 ditches the glossy, shiny finish of the original for a matte finish. It’s still glass and the Razer LED logo still shines through, but this new variant should be lighter on fingerprints and possibly less prone to sliding off of a table.

This new variant packs all of the same specs and the 120Hz display as the original, just with the new finish on the back of the phone. Razer says that the Satin Black model will be exclusively for sale from Razer’s online store, with Mirror Black available through its retail partners. For a limited time, the color will be on sale for $499.

A new Satin Black Limited Edition model for the Razer Phone 2 is now available, exclusively on Razer.com with a matte black finish, offering an alternative to the glossy mirror-black finish design of the original Razer Phone 2. All the same great features of the Razer Phone 2 model apply – the award-winning 1 120Hz UltraMotion™ Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, dual cameras with image stabilization, wireless fast charging and Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+, IP67-rated water resistance and a 4,000 mAh battery for all-day gaming and multitasking. The phone’s 120Hz display offers silky smooth visuals at double the refresh rates of other smartphones, making it the ultimate mobile gaming device. The Razer Phone 2 also comes with the latest Android 9.0 “Pie” operating system that adapts to your needs.

Razer Phone 2 Mirror Black (left) vs Satin Black (right)

