Friday deals: Galaxy Note 8 $400, Samsung Qi Charging Stand $30, Anker accessories, more

Galaxy Note 8 is $400 for today only, plus deals on Samsung Qi charging stands, and the latest Anker Gold Box at Amazon. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take up to $500 off Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Note 8

Today only, Woot offers the GSM unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64 GB Android Smartphone for $400. While it still sells for the list price of $900, right now Amazon has it on sale for $500. That saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $70, and is the best we’ve seen. Don’t want to empty your wallet on the latest and greatest from Samsung? This handset is still a great way to enjoy the larger smartphone form-factor on a budget. Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch AMOLED Infinity Display, dual 12MP rear cameras, and an IP68 waterproof design. The included S Pen makes it easy to take notes as well. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

Charge wirelessly with Samsung’s 9W Qi stand

Amazon has the Samsung 9W Qi Wireless Charging Stand bundle for $30. Normally selling for $40, today’s offer is a new all-time low at Amazon and beats our previous mention by $5. Samsung still sells it for $60. Featuring a 9W Qi stand as well as a fast charge USB-C wall adapter, this bundle is an ideal companion to your Galaxy handset. It props up your device for easily keeping an eye on notifications throughout the day. Dual charging coils mean that this stand will power up your device in both horizontal or vertical orientations.

Amazon’s latest Anker Gold Box starts at $20 with projectors

Today only, Anker Direct via Amazon offers various Nebula projectors and accessories from $20. Our top pick is the Nebula Capsule Projector for $224. It typically sells for $350 at Amazon with today’s deal being $26 less than our previous mention. Take Anker’s Capsule projector anywhere and enjoy content on the go. Built-in streaming services delivers Netflix, YouTube, and more with the push of a button. It includes one HDMI input. I’ve been using Anker’s Nebula projectors for about a year now, and I’m a big fan of its portable design, which makes it perfect for watching movies outdoors and more. Check out the rest of today’s sale right here.

