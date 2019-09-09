Google Docs has long featured a pretty straightforward word count tool. The G Suite editing app is soon gaining an always-visible counter in the bottom-left corner of your screen on the web.

Instead of going to Tools > Word Count each time you want to view this information, now, you can simply select Tools > Word count > Display word count while typing to continuously display it in the lower left corner of your doc.

This simple pop-up appears in the corner of your window and notes how many words you’ve typed in the entire document. It can be enabled from the existing word count tool, with Google adding a “Display word count while typing” checkbox.

Tapping on the box will display more information like page and character count (with and without spaces). When highlighting text, the floating window will display a live count of your selection.

We’ve heard that displaying this information is helpful to users working on docs that require minimum or maximum word count.

This Google Docs word count box is rolling out starting today for all G Suite editions. It will be fully available in the coming weeks with a full roll out by next month.

