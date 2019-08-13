Google’s productivity apps are gaining a series of fonts “aimed at improving reading speed.” Meant particularly for educators and students, the Lexend font family is available today in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Google Fonts — which offers an open source collection — teamed up with Thomas Jockin to make the series of fonts available in G Suite. They are particularly aimed at students that have a hard time reading due to the visual crowding of other fonts.

These fonts take into account typographical factors, such as size and spacing, that the font developers hope will improve reading speed. This can be particularly helpful for educators who want to leverage new tools that can improve reading among their students, especially those who are sensitive to visual crowding.

Eight different Lexend font families are available in the G Suite apps with each varying by width and spacing. Readers can choose the right one that works for them to improve information retention and comprehension. To set them in Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides they have to be manually added to your Fonts list:

From the Font menu in the toolbar, select “More fonts”.

Then, search for Lexend and select the fonts to add them to your saved fonts. These will now appear in the “My fonts” list and in the Font menu in the toolbar.

The Lexend fonts are now available in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides for all G Suite editions.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: