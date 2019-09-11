The latest Oxygen OS 9.5.13 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro is adding support for the Verizon-owned Visible MNVO in the United States.

OnePlus 7 Pro owners in the US should see the Oxygen OS 9.5.13 OTA heading out to their devices over the coming days. That said, this is a very small update that simply adds support for the Visible network (via XDA Developers).

If you were unaware, an MVNO is a ‘Mobile Virtual Network Operator’, which means a company leases connections from a third-party operator. It usually means lower prices but does sometimes mean support is less readily available.

Verizon’s Visible MVNO offers unlimited SMS messages, minutes, and data for just $40 a month. If you wanted to go all-in with an unlocked OnePlus 7 Pro, the Oxygen OS 9.5.13 OTA update now allows you to get one heck of a device at a more palatable price-point.

That said, you will obviously need to download the OTA before being able to get a Visible SIM working. So if you do plan on going down this route, it’s worth ensuring that your OnePlus 7 Pro is updated first. If you don’t see the OTA, there are superb third-party apps like Oxygen Updater that allow you to sideload with very little hindrance and slowdown.

Visible does offer a pretty handy IMEI checker for devices, so you can check if your handset is supported on the network. We have seen some reports from owners that after the Oxygen OS 9.5.13 update they still weren’t able to utilize the network. It’s definitely worth heading to the checker yourself to be 100% certain you can take advantage of that superb $40 all-in SIM deal.

