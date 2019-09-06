As October approaches, there are plenty of new smartphones to get excited about. One of those is the OnePlus 7T, and today we’re getting word that Verizon will be offering a variant of that device exclusively with the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition.

Absolutely insane names aside, @Samsung_News_reports on Twitter that there will be a 5G variant of the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition that leaked recently. Apparently, that 5G variant won’t be available anywhere except Verizon Wireless.

This is notable for a couple of reasons, one of which is that it’s the first time we’re hearing of a 5G-capable OnePlus 7T device — not that it’s a surprise.

More importantly, this leak is notable because it would be the first time Verizon would offer a OnePlus device. OnePlus has only had carrier partners in the US for a year now with T-Mobile, and most recently Sprint jumping on board. Clearly, though, the 5G push is opening doors for OnePlus. It remains to be seen whether or not Verizon will offer a non-5G variant of the OnePlus 7T or OnePlus 7T Pro, but it would certainly be welcome.

