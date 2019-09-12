Thursday’s best deals include the Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display for $150, plus Android Auto receivers, and the popular Anker Wakey Alarm Clock. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take $100 off Lenovo’s Smart Display

B&H currently offers the Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display for $150. Typically selling for $250 at Best Buy as well as Lenovo direct, that’s good for a $100 discount and is the best we’ve seen outside of Rakuten promotions. Lenovo’s Smart Display gives Assistant a 10.1-inch screen for watching YouTube content, pulling up smart camera feeds, and so much more. And as per the usual, you’ll also be able to summon up Google’s voice assistant to control smart home gadgets, get news updates, or listen to music. Check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

Pioneer’s 7-inch Receiver delivers Android Auto

Are you ready to upgrade to Android Auto? Pioneer’s 7-inch Receiver is currently down to $507 at Amazon. That’s close to 30% off the regular going rate and the best price we’ve tracked. Wireless support for both CarPlay and Android Auto is the most notable feature included here, as Pioneer’s receiver will pair to your smartphone over Bluetooth. On top of that, a 7-inch display offers plenty of room for keeping an eye on when to take the next exit and more.

Bring Anker’s Wakey Alarm Clock and Qi Charger to your nightstand

Amazon has the Anker Soundcore Wakey Bluetooth Speaker and Alarm Clock for $80. You’d typically pay $100 for this smartphone accessory. Calling Anker’s Soundcore Wakey just an alarm clock is selling it short thanks to inclusions like a Qi charger. Alongside a Bluetooth speaker and FM radio, there’s also two 2.4A USB ports. You can dive into our hands-on review, where we deemed it the Swiss army knife of alarm clocks, for a closer look.

