Monday’s best deals include Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ refurbished for $550, along with 33% off Chromebook Plus V2, and a new set of Anker deals from $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ Smartphone drops to just $550

Today only, Woot offers the GSM Unlocked refurbished Samsung Galaxy S10+ Android Smartphone 128 GB for $550. Typically selling for $900 in new condition at Amazon or as much as $1,000 at other retailers, that’s good for a $450 discount. Today’s price cut is the best we’ve seen in any condition. Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ features a nearly bezel-less AMOLED 6.4-inch display that packs a built-in ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Three rear-facing cameras make this a notable option for mobile photographers as well. You’ll also enjoy all-day battery life with up to 22 hours of usage per charge. In June, we called it “the best all-around Android phone” in our hands-on review. It includes a 90-day warranty.

Save 33% on Samsung’s 12-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2

Best Buy offers the Samsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 M3/4 GB/64 GB for $349. Normally selling for $599, it just dropped to $426 at Amazon and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook can easily convert into a tablet thanks to its 12.3-inch touchscreen display. It’s based around an Intel M3 processor, and packs 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of SSD storage. Plus, all-day battery life means Samsung’s Chromebook can keep up with work, taking notes in class, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review, and customers largely agree.

Anker discounts USB-C and wireless charging gear

Anker’s Amazon storefront has a number of deals on USB-C and wireless charging gear today. Headlining is the new 60W USB-C and A wall charger for $32. It typically goes for over $40. Check out the rest of today’s sale for more deals on Android-friendly accessories.

