Lexus will adopt Android Auto in its cars starting w/ some 2020 models

- Sep. 16th 2019 2:40 pm PT

0

Android Auto has seen some huge expansion over the past few years, and earlier this year, Toyota finally announced that it would start using Google’s platform. Now, Toyota’s luxury division Lexus is also confirming support for Android Auto.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

A support page on the Lexus website spotted by Android Police confirms that Google’s platform will be supported starting on 2020 models. Another page confirms that this will be the wired connection version of Android Auto, rather than the rarely used wireless version.

Notably, Lexus vehicles supporting Android Auto include the RX, RC, UX, and “select” ES and NX vehicles for the 2020 model year will offer compatibility. In a footnote, the company clarifies that only select vehicles from the October 2019 production of the 2020 ES and NX will have Android Auto support.

This is great to see as it covers the major of the company’s lineup and, more than likely, the list will expand in future model years. Notably, Lexus vehicles added support for Apple CarPlay with some 2018 models and have further expanded the availability of the feature with each new model year.

More on Android Auto:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android platform which is highly optimized for use in a moving vehicle. The system is designed to cut down on the number of interactions you'll have with your smartphone so you can keep your eyes on the road.
Toyota

Toyota
Lexus

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches