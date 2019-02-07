Toyota adding Android Auto support to cars for the first time

Toyota has historically been a holdout from offering Android Auto in any of its popular vehicles. However, as rumored last year, the Japanese automaker today announced at the Chicago Auto Show that Google’s in-car dashboard is coming to some current and future vehicles.

At the Chicago Auto Show today, Toyota detailed Android Auto compatibility for the first time. This so far includes six vehicles ranging from 2018 and 2019 models, but mostly upcoming 2020 versions and later.

4Runner 2020-

Aygo 2018-

Sequoia 2020-

Tacoma 2020-

Tundra 2020-

Yaris (Europe Only) 2019-

Google notes that Android Auto will be available for newly purchased vehicles, and that it could be offered as a standard or optional feature. Moving forward, compatibility will hopefully expand to the popular Prius, Camry, and Corolla families, as well as other more affordable cars.

Back in 2015, Toyota said that it had “no plans” to offer Android Auto, and opted for its in-car entertainment system. Along with Ford, the two companies went as far as forming an alliance to prevent Google and Apple from taking over the in-car experience.

However, in recent years, adoption of Android Auto and Apple’s CarPlay has spread throughout the industry. As recently as April 2018, the Japanese carmaker touted privacy and security concerns. However, those comments came as Toyota began adding CarPlay last year.

Android Auto in recent months has gained an improved media browsing experience that takes better advantage of the in-car screen, as well as support for MMS, RCS, and message previews when paused while driving.

