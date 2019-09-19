Despite being banned from using Google’s apps and services, Huawei is pushing forward with the launch of its new Mate 30 smartphones. With the event taking place later today, here’s where to livestream the Huawei Mate 30 reveal.

As it has in years past, Huawei will be livestreaming its event to launch the Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, and other products as well. The company will be hosting this livestream on both Twitter and Facebook, and also on its own website. It’s unclear at the moment whether the stream will be hosted on YouTube, but you’ll be able to access it on this page.

Huawei’s event for the Mate 30 kicks off at 2 p.m. local time in Munich, Germany, and will be available on the livestream simultaneously at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT.

We’re expecting, of course, the Huawei Mate 30 series to be unveiled during this livestream, and we’ll be especially curious to see how the company will address the fact that it can’t use Google apps on these new smartphones. Beyond that, the event will also see the reveal of the Huawei Watch GT2, a new fitness tracker, the MediaPad M6 tablet, and also a Huawei TV. That TV, apparently, will be running the company’s own HarmonyOS.

We’ll have hands-on coverage of the company’s announcements soon after the event. Stay tuned for more!

