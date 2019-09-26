Chromebooks are great because they auto-update to protect users against viruses and add new features as well. However, Google has a strict cut-off date for providing those updates. Out of the blue, Google recently gave several Lenovo Chromebooks a new lease on life with three more years of updates.

Spotted by the folks at ChromeUnboxed earlier this week, seven Lenovo Chromebook models have been given extra time for system updates provided by Google. The change is found on Google’s support page. Previously, the company had several models — including the Lenovo C330 that we praised in our review just a few months ago — scheduled to have updates cease in 2022.

Now, those dates have been extended to 2025, giving machine owners peace of mind that the software will keep working. All seven of these models are based on the same MediaTek 8173C processor and were released between 2017 and 2019. Google promises 6.5 years of updates to a given platform, but these Chromebooks were released far into that platform’s lifespan, meaning they would have been cut off from updates prematurely.

The Lenovo Chromebook C330 was previously going to lose updates in 2022, but that’s expanded now until 2025

The list of affected Chromebooks is as follows:

There is a slight catch to all of this, however. Google notes that the extended AUE (Automatic Update Expiration) date is only guaranteed through 2023, and after that point, it could be affected by third-party suppliers. Google does say, however, that it will make an “effort” to ensure support.

