The OnePlus 7T may only just have been announced, but the brand new ‘flagship killer’ is shipping with a day-one software update waiting once you get the device right out of the box.

At 110MB this is not the biggest update the 7T will receive in its lifespan but it makes some tweaks to ensure that right out of the box you get the very best experience with your brand new smartphone.

Considering that we saw a similar day-one update on the OnePlus 7 Pro — and many other devices — ahead of launch, this is not entirely unexpected. That said, for those of you itching to pick up the OnePlus 7T, it’s worth noting that you can expect an OTA file waiting for you to download after powering on for the first time.

I must say that the improvements haven’t made too much of a difference to everyday performance in my opinion but are welcome — especially the display tweaks. It’s arguably one of the core selling points along with the new camera system, so any enhancements here are definitely going to be notable. Check out the changelog below for more details.

OnePlus 7T Day One update changelog

Improve the system stability

Improve the Camera effect

Improve the screen display effect

Optimize the screen sliding effect

Optimize the sound effect when calling

Fix some other known issues

Should you be lucky enough to get the OnePlus 7T on release day, be sure to head to your Settings > System updates panel and refresh to check to see if the day-one update is waiting.

More on OnePlus:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: