The latest Oxygen OS 9.0.17 and 9.0.9 OTAs for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T include preparations for the full Android 10 upgrade — which could be as soon as late October.

While the reports out of China suggest that the Hydrogen OS variants will get Android 10 as soon as late October, there is still no official word on when the upgrade is set to extend globally. The Oxygen OS 9.0.17 and 9.0.9 updates were officially announced on the OnePlus forums with the changelog hinting at a not-too-distant release and almost confirming that we could see Android 10 on OnePlus 6 and 6Ts very soon.

The Oxygen OS OTAs are pretty minor in the grand scheme of things, mainly offering fixes for things like the Screen Recorder crashing and calling functions when networks have been reset. The most notable inclusion is the system performance improvements made ahead of what OnePlus notes as “later versions.”

There is no doubt this is referring to Oxygen OS 10.0 — which is the OnePlus version of Android 10. At 113 MB, it really isn’t the biggest OTA file in recent times, but this is clearly an important bridge between Android Pie and Android 10. You can see the full changelog below.

Oxygen OS 9.0.17 / 9.0.9 Changelog

System Fixed the crash issue with Screen Recorder Reactivated the calling function after the network has been reset This update will improve the overall system performance to prepare for later versions



If you haven’t received the Oxygen OS 9.0.17 or 9.0.9 update on your OnePlus 6 or 6T, then be sure to head to Settings > System updates and refresh to see if the OTA download is waiting for you. Alternatively, you might want to use the fantastic Oxygen Updater app to get your phone prepped ahead of Android 10.

