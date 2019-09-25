While the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are enjoying Android 10 as you read this, OnePlus 6/6T and OnePlus 5/5T will no doubt be wondering when the OS overhaul reaches their phones.

According to a post over on the Chinese OnePlus forums, we could see the full Android 10 release as early as late October 2019 on the OnePlus 6/6T, while OnePlus 5/5T owners will have to hold on until at least Q2 2020 (via AllAboutOnePlus h/t PhoneArena).

The original post refers to the Hydrogen OS builds of Android 10, which are exclusive to Chinese OnePlus phones. That said, these are often a good indicator of when we get to see the Oxygen OS version — with Google Play Services attached.

The timeframe for the Hydrogen OS Android 10 update — sans Google Play Services — for the OnePlus 6/6T is set for late October 2019. Meanwhile, the stable Android 10 update is expected to hit the OnePlus 5/5T in Q2 2020 according to the original post. It’s always risky to make assumptions with release dates of OS builds but often we see Oxygen OS builds arrive shortly after their Hydrogen counterparts — meaning these could be somewhat accurate.

Of course, the upcoming OnePlus 7T/7T Pro are set to launch with Android 10 right out of the box, so it comes as no surprise that older models will have a slight wait. We could get some further information on the release schedule at the London launch event of the OnePlus 7T Pro in early October, we’ll be there to give you all of the updates.

More on OnePlus:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: