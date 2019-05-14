OnePlus 7 Pro models receiving day one update to OxygenOS 9.5.2 w/ DC Dimming feature, April patch

The OnePlus 7 Pro may only just have been announced, but the flagship device is shipping with a day one software update waiting once you get the device right out of the box.

While devices ship with OxygenOS 9.5.0, the OxygenOS 9.5.2 update will be waiting once you connect your OnePlus 7 Pro to Wi-Fi for the first time. Weighing in at a sizeable 424MB, the OnePlus7ProOxygen_21_1905010142 firmware brings with it a series of hotfixes and some stability improvements along with the DC Dimming feature and the April 2019 security patch.

[Update: For those wondering, DC Dimming is a technique that essentially adjusts the DC current to dim the display. It helps those who suffer from eye-strain or are particularly sensitive to light. The only problem with this method is that visible display quality can suffer, which is arguably why the feature is not found on more than a handful of devices at present.]

There are also improvements for the scrolling on that gorgeous 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. For gamers, there are a few other notable additions that we think you’ll really hone in on. Firstly, this day one update adds the exclusive Fnatic gaming mode to OnePlus 7 Pro devices.

This mode ups gaming performance and massively limits background data so that you can have the best possible data connection when playing eSports and online titles. Haptic feedback tweaking also comes to the Gaming mode, allowing you to have more control over vibrations during your playing time.

Digital Wellbeing is also updated to add the Wind Down and the Grayscale feature so that you don’t suffer eyestrain late into the evening. The final portion of the update optimizes photo quality on the new triple camera setup.

Changelog

System

Updated Android security patch to 2019.4

Added DC dimming feature (Settings-Utilities-OnePlus Laboratory)

Improved smooth scrolling

General bug fixes and improvements

Gaming mode

Enhanced audiovisual experience by adding haptic feedback (Settings-Utilities-Gaming mode)

Added Fnatic mode (Settings-Utilities-Gaming mode)

Digital Wellbeing

Added Wind Down in Digital Wellbeing (Settings-Digital Wellbeing)

Added Grayscale feature in Wind Down (Settings-Digital Wellbeing-Wind Down)

Camera

Optimized photo quality

If you’re looking to pick up the OnePlus 7 Pro, then this day one update should be available right away by heading to Settings > System > System Updates should you not receive the OTA after connecting to Wi-Fi for the first time.