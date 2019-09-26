While the OnePlus 7T was the headline grabber, OnePlus quietly updated one of the most popular products in their lineup — the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 — which now come in an Olive Green color.

There is nothing particularly new inside the Bluetooth headphones, this is just a new lick of paint and the same price-tag. They still retain the same design, shape, and weight of the original Bullets Wireless 2.

As you probably already know, each earbud is connected via a tether, which includes the inline remote and two extra modules that house the battery and wireless connectivity tech. The design is pretty standard as far as Bluetooth earbuds go, with the metallic Olive Green looking particularly striking but also quite stealthy when compared to the originals.

The earbuds themselves retain that familiar and comfortable shape. OnePlus claims that inspiration was taken from the natural world in the form of seashells. The chamber has been designed to funnel sound much more effectively and therefore enhance the listening experience.

I’ve already covered the actual sound and build quality of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 in our full review, the Olive Green version simply offer you another color to choose from without altering the design and profile.

While the charge port is naturally kept within the inline remote, you still don’t get a charging cable in the retail packaging. They can, however, be charged from zero to 100% in just 20 minutes with the Warp Charge brick that comes with the OnePlus 7 Pro and new OnePlus 7T. That will net you around 12 to 14 hours of music or audio playback.

As with the Black version, you will be able to pick up the Olive Green Bullets Wireless 2 for a decent $99 price. We expect them to be available in the United States directly from OnePlus in the coming weeks.

