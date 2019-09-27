It’s been a long road to get the Samsung Galaxy Fold to market. After years of teasing, the foldable finally made an exciting debut earlier this year. That was followed by a spectacular crash, but Samsung has fixed some of the issues and the Galaxy Fold is finally launching today for customers to buy. Will you be one of them?

Nomad case for Pixel 3

The Galaxy Fold made headlines earlier this year when reviewers found that, after barely two days, there were some serious issues with the device’s internal display. Samsung decided to postpone the launch at that point to re-engineer that aspect of the product to make things more durable.

Several months later, Samsung seems to have largely fixed those problems and has now released the Galaxy Fold to market. Starting today, September 27th, anyone with $1,980 can go out an buy a Samsung Galaxy Fold. However, there is a catch to that.

Since numbers are limited, Samsung isn’t selling the device unlocked through its own store. You can pick it up at select Best Buy locations around the United States in its unlocked form, although based on the retailer’s website, you might have trouble finding one in stock.

AT&T customers can get the device shipped to their doorstep or pick it up at retail stores. Pricing is the same there, but the carrier is also offering monthly payments at $66/month. At the time of publication, the Galaxy Fold is available to be delivered between October 1st and October 3rd.

The Galaxy Fold is available online from Best Buy and AT&T

The question begs to be asked, though. After all of the issues the Galaxy Fold suffered earlier in the year, the discouraging durability tests the upgraded model has gone through, and even the issues that have popped up this week with reviewers, after you really going to buy one? We’re curious who’s will to take the risk with the first “consumer-ready” foldable phone, so vote in the poll below and let us know why you are or are not buying the Fold in the comments below.

More on Samsung Galaxy Fold:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: