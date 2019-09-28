Google Play had a big week that included the Play Pass unveil and a wider dark theme launch. One small, but useful feature that just rolled out are unified “Google Play preferences” that allow you to take bulk actions.

Spotted by Android Police, it’s accessible in Settings under “General.” Google Play preferences notes your account email up top and features four straightforward settings:

Clear wishlist : Tap to clear everything out of your wishlist

: Tap to clear everything out of your wishlist Leave beta programs : Tap to leave all beta programs you’ve joined

: Tap to leave all beta programs you’ve joined Unregister for upcoming events : Tap to unregister for all upcoming events

: Tap to unregister for all upcoming events Unregister for app & game pre-registration: Tap to unregister for all pre-registration notifications

After selecting an option, the Play Store will throw up a confirmation prompt that gives you a chance to cancel. Being able to leave beta programs en masse is very convenient and saves you from going to the Beta tab and removing yourself from each app preview.

The last two options are also helpful to manage the increasing amount of content-related notifications that the Play Store is pushing lately. Google Play preferences should be widely available at this point following a server-side update.

