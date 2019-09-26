Google Play Store bug preventing Android app updates

This week saw both the launch of Play Pass and the dark theme actually beginning to roll out. Some users this evening are now encountering a Google Play bug that prevents them from updating Android apps.

The “Updates” tab in “My apps & games” is showing “No updates available” for several users this afternoon. The list of updates from the past few days has disappeared leaving just a blank page. Tapping the green reload button does not change anything, though Play Protect appears to work and performs a scan when prompted.

Navigating to the “Installed” tab yields the same empty list, with Google Play not aware of what’s currently on your device. The “Free up space” tool also fails to work as a result of the Play Store updates bug. Oddly, the “Library” and “Beta” tabs work.

Clearing storage and closing the Google Play Store from Recents multitasking worked for some users, but not all. Other store capabilities, like browsing, searching, and installing new apps, are still operational.

In our testing, a Pixel 3 and Pixel 2 XL running Android 10 encountered this Play Store updates bug. A sever-side fix will likely resolve the issue over the new few hours.

More about Google Play:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: