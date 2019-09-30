Google Duo is becoming more and more of a social app after adding messaging capabilities last year. The Android app is now testing face effects and filters to customize video messages.

After updating to Duo 63 for Android, some users are prompted to “Try out new effects.” The recording screen is still accessed by swiping down from the homescreen, with two buttons appearing at the right side for “Effects” and “Filters.” The interface is vaguely reminiscent to comparable functionality in Instagram and Snapchat.

Effects introduce animated backgrounds that can feature a cutout. There are six in total, with most of them being fully immersive by customizing your surroundings. Two attach fun glasses that track and require a face. Otherwise, all are compatible with the front and rear-facing camera. It might take a second for the effect to initially download before it appears in the viewfinder preview. The technical quality of the face filters are quite impressive.

Filters are more straightforward and just theme the entire image. Seven are available, but you cannot mix and match with effects. Above the carousel picker with small previews is the record button, camera switcher, and ability to access your photo library. After the capture, you can also markup and doodle, like before, before sending.

Over the past few months, Duo has rolled out single-use filters for special occasions like Valentine’s Day. This latest addition is more permanent.

Google Duo Effects and Filters are in testing with version 63, but the server-side component is not widely rolled out yet. However, the latest app is available via the Play Store this evening.

