Google Duo now lets you leave Snapchat-like voicemails on Android and iOS

For the past several versions, Google has been developing a messaging feature for Duo. After we enabled the feature in version 29 last week, Google Duo is now officially rolling out video and voice messages.

Messages in Duo are voicemail-like in nature and designed to send users that are not currently available a video or voice clip.

Sometimes, your mom isn’t free for a video call at the moment you’re trying to show off your culinary masterpiece. The same goes when you’re trying to catch your best friend to rave about your favorite basketball team’s recent win. But even if they miss your call, you shouldn’t lose the opportunity to show them what you were calling about. Beginning today on Google Duo, you can leave a video message when the person you’re calling can’t pick up.

Just above the “End” button there is a new “Leave video/voice message” button that features a three-second countdown timer before recording begins. It appears when the person you’re calling declines or doesn’t pick up, with recording starting automatically after ringing for 60 seconds.

Clips can be up to 30 seconds in length and automatically delete 24 hours after you first watch the clip. Like Duo calls, the messages feature is end-to-end encrypted.

However, recipients are able to download the message to their camera roll before that. Received message are available from the recently redesigned people view with play icons noting when you have a new message. While watching, users can immediately call them back thanks to a shortcut.

Video messages begin rolling out on Android and iOS today, with worldwide availability over the next several days.