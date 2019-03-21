Google Duo adds exclusive video filters for Indian Holi festival

Mar. 21st 2019

Google Duo has now officially added a series of bright and colorful video filters that add colorful powder, borders, sunglasses, and food to short messages to help Indian users celebrate the Holi festival.

We last saw video filters on the Duo app globally over the Valentine’s Day period, but this new addition is specifically targetted at the growing Indian user base. With Holi filters, users can now apply a series of cool augmented reality filters to video messages at this special time of year.

Our very own APK insight unearthed these new additions a few weeks ahead of this official release. We knew ahead of time that these new effects would add the neat on-screen sunglasses, text and more all from within the Duo app itself.

It’s worth noting that these Google Duo video filters and effects are only available in India at present, and there is no official word on if the update will rollout internationally or not. If you are based in India, it’s worth updating to the most recent version of Duo to add some intrigue and neat effects to your next video message.

