With the revamped Fit last year, Google focused on physical activity through Heart Points and Move Minutes. The service is adding detailed sleep logging to capture your entire day, while the dark theme is now official.

A “Sleep” chart showing when you started and woke up will appear in the “Main” tab alongside step count, heart rate, and weight. Tapping shows your slumber on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis, while you can see a daily list of bedtime routine (when you started/stopped sleeping) and duration below.

When this new metric is live, a card will prompt you to “Keep track of your sleep.” You can connect your favorite third-party app to Google Fit to get these new charts, or manually add through the Journal tab.

Meanwhile, Google Fit’s dark theme is official after first going live last month. It can be enabled/disabled in settings, with the Android client supporting the system-wide preference on Android Q or Battery Saver.

Fit swaps out the bright background for a dark shade of gray, with the blue Move Minute and mint green Heart Point rings appropriately themed. Sleep features purple color accents, while the bottom bar retains its slight transparency.

Lastly, Google Fit for iOS — which launched in April — can now include a map of your workout. Once the necessary Apple Health permissions have been granted, your route from an Apple Watch, connected app, or Wear OS device will appear alongside your stats summary.

These features are rolling out over the next week, with the iOS update already available with route mapping and the dark mode. However, the sleep features are not yet live on either platform.

