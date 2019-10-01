The OnePlus TV went official just last week with a high-end display, powerful sound, and more. Now, the first software update is rolling out to the OnePlus TV to work on HDR overexposure as well as adding some new lighting effects to the soundbar.

This update for the OnePlus TV is rolling out ahead of the device’s actual launch in India which means it will probably appear for users when they first set the device up. XDA-Developers reports that the update weighs in at 813MB and carries the version number TV55Q1IN_2.A.01_GLO_14_1909210202.

As for what’s included in the update, the first notable change is that it fixes some early HDR issues with the device. On some apps such as Amazon Prime Video, HDR content would be overexposed which led to a washed-out image. There’s also a mention in the changelog that this update fixes issues with OnePlus Connect, DLNA music casting, and other bug fixes too.

Another important part of this update is Bluetooth audio support. Users can take advantage of the 50W sound in the OnePlus TV by streaming music over Bluetooth directly from their smartphone. On the Pro variant, this update also allows the OnePlus TV soundbar to have some new lighting effects that sees the strip of LEDs pulsate with the audio being played as demonstrated in the GIF below.

