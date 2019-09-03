OnePlus TV will have 8 speakers w/ Dolby Atmos, 50W, ‘punchy bass’

With less than a month to go until its official reveal, more details about the upcoming OnePlus TV are being confirmed. This week, an Amazon listing has revealed a few details regarding the speakers on the OnePlus TV, and it looks very promising.

Built-in audio is usually pretty poor on TVs, requiring buyers to get an external source of sound such as a soundbar. This might not be the case on the OnePlus TV, though, as this Amazon India listing teases a “cinematic sound space.”

While a full spec list isn’t available, this listing confirms that the OnePlus TV will have a total of eight built-in speakers. Apparently, those speakers will offer a total of 50W of power. By comparison, a quick look at a comparable Sony TV only shows two speakers at a total of 20W.

Further, the OnePlus TV’s speakers will apparently offer Dolby Atmos support and also “punchy bass.” Low-ends are generally a sore point for most TVs, so we’re definitely curious to see how OnePlus plans to get around the issue.

The OnePlus TV is expected to debut later this month and has already been confirmed to offer (at least) a 55-inch size, Google’s Android TV platform, and more. You can read more of our OnePlus TV coverage below.

