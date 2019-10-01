Tuesday’s best deals include a SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD for $250, Assistant-enabled smart home gear, and AmazonBasics rechargeable batteries. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD drops at Amazon

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External SSD for $250. This is down from its $450 list price these days, around $300 going rate at Amazon, and is a match for its all-time low there. Whether you’re an on-the-go video editor or just someone who wants to bring extra storage along for documents, photos, and movies, this drive does it all. Sporting a USB-C connection, it plugs into Apple’s latest laptop and iPad without a problem. Plus, it sports up to 550MB/s transfer speeds, which makes moving data a breeze. Learn more about this drive in our hands-on review.

Meross Assistant Garage Door Opener is 20% off

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Meross smart home devices with deals starting at $17. One standout from this sale is on the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener at $40. Normally selling for $50 at Amazon, today’s offer matches our previous mention and is one of the best offers we’ve seen all year. Integrating with Alexa and Google Assistant, this garage door opener can be controlled via voice commands, your smartphone, and more. IFTTT support enters as well, bringing a dose of automation into the picture.

You need these AmazonBasics rechargeable batteries

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 12-pack AAA Rechargeable Batteries and USB Wall Charger for $23. Regularly up to $30, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model ships with 12 AAA rechargeable batteries, and a wall charger. You’ll also get a spare USB port as well for powering up other electronics. Going the rechargeable battery route is a great way to cut down on your own waste while also not having to worry about running out for more periodically. I’ve been using these for years, whether it’s for remotes or gaming controllers, or various other pieces of tech around the house.

