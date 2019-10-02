After just a few months, T-Mobile is apparently phasing out the OnePlus 7 Pro to make room for the company’s latest device, the OnePlus 7T.

Wave7 Research (via PCMag) reports that T-Mobile will stop carrying the OnePlus 7 Pro in the very near future. The device has always been removed from the carrier’s website, with T-mobile saying its removal was due to “low inventory.”

Apparently, OnePlus sales at T-Mobile are also declining. The brand saw a peak of 5% of T-Mobile phone sales shortly after the launch of the OnePlus 6T, but ahead of the OnePlus 7T launch, that number has declined to a mere 1.3%.

T-Mobile moving away from the OnePlus 7 Pro also indicates that OnePlus is doing the same. The OnePlus 7T, after all, offers some advantages over that device, including a brighter display, faster processor, better cameras, and faster charging as well, and all for $100 less.

Previously it was believed that the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T would coexist in retail channels such as T-Mobile, but clearly that’s no longer the case. Apparently, OnePlus wants to “focus on a single model in the US,” with that model being the OnePlus 7T. After all, we know that the OnePlus 7T Pro likely isn’t coming to the States.

