The OnePlus 7T series doesn’t differ greatly from the OnePlus 7 devices that launched earlier this year, but apparently, the company is going to be debuting a new, faster Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology.

Warp Charge 30 on the OnePlus 7 Pro is already an extremely quick way to top up your smartphone but it’s going to get an upgrade on the OnePlus 7T series. Speaking to TechRadar, OnePlus confirmed that it would debut Warp Charge 30T on its next series of smartphones.

This upgraded charging tech will still be based on the same 30W of power as the previous version, but this time at 23% faster speeds compared to the OnePlus 7 Pro. How does it do that? The company wasn’t particularly specific about that, mentioning that it uses the same 6A at 5V that Warp Charge 30 did on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Regardless, we’re glad to see the faster speeds.

We believe that Warp Charge 30T offers the best charging solution for real-world usage. You can charge the phone at 23% faster speeds, even while using the device. Unlike most fast-charging solutions, Warp Charge 30 handles the power management inside of the power brick instead of inside the phone. This keeps the phone cool, allowing for fast charge rates even when the phone is in use.

Notably, Pete Lau confirmed again in this interview that OnePlus isn’t adopting wireless charging anytime soon. He says that OnePlus doesn’t feel the charging speeds allow for the fast speeds that OnePlus is “comfortable” offering. Shame. Again.

