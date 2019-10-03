We all know that time is slowly running out on Google Play Music as Google eyes a transition to YouTube Music within the next few years — or potentially much sooner. In an odd quirk, reports are coming in of people not being able to find the Google Play Music app within the Google Play Store.

The complaints come from Reddit, where a poster by the name /u/Nickkel71 confirmed that they are unable to locate the music streaming app via the conventional search built into the Google Play Store. If you happen to have it installed already — as it’s as standard on any devices running officially licensed Android builds — it should appear within the search results.

The original poster states that even though they searched on their Pixel 2 XL, the music streaming app was mysteriously absent. When using the direct URL, they were able to get to the dedicated Play Store listing. We’ve tried to replicate the results with no success, seeing the app front and center in our searches.

Google Play Music app missing from Play Store search Google Play Music app in our Play Store search

Other posters in the thread also confirmed that the app was absent from their own searches, but automatic updates appear to be unaffected. At this stage, it’s unclear if this is simply an error or if it’s preparation for a move away from Play Music to YouTube Music — which we know is coming.

If you didn’t already know, Android 10 will now come with YouTube Music preinstalled for the first time, which replaces Google Play Music. This is potentially a first step in sunsetting the pretty popular music streaming platform.

YouTube Music has a long way to go to match the functionality of GPM, but this could be an early warning signal that Google wants us to shift over to its newest music streaming platform. If you too are not able to find the Google Play Music app in your Play Store searches, let us know down in the comments section below.

More on Google Play Music:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: