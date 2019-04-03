Google Play Artist Hub shutting down April 30 w/ Google no longer offering direct portal for smaller musicians

Last year, YouTube Music became Google’s primary streaming service with the company telegraphing that Play Music will eventually be replaced. That deprecation will start on April 30th, when streaming and buying content from smaller artists will no longer be possible in Play Music.

Smaller, indie artists that are not managed by labels can use the Google Play Artist Hub to manage their presence on the Play Store and upload/sell songs. In an email today, Google told these musicians that the Artist Hub is shutting down on April 30th. YouTube Music is cited as the reason by Google:

With the launch of YouTube Music last year, we eventually plan to replace Google Play Music with YouTube Music. In anticipation of this change, we are shutting down the Artist Hub.

This portal allows smaller artists to directly work with Google, but these musicians can still publish their content to Google Play Music through a 3rd party distributor.

However, at the end of this month, tracks, albums, and all other existing content will “no longer appear in the Google Play Store or Google Play Music service (including the paid streaming and free radio service).” Artists have 30 days to republish.

