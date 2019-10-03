We already know a ton about Google’s Pixel 4, and thanks to some leaked marketing videos we’ve shown you over the past couple of days, we know more than expected. Now, some more leaked Pixel 4 videos are showing off Face Unlock for payments and more.

XDA-Developers has been digging into a leaked Pixel Tips APK that earlier today showed some camera shortcuts and a new “Pro Session” feature. Now, some videos have also been extracted from the app.

These videos mostly reiterate what we’ve seen in previous leaks including our own from this week including how Motion Sense gestures work. Another video gives us another look at the new Google Assistant UI. In this video, we can see once again just how fast the “new Google Assistant” will be on the Pixel 4.

Further videos show Google Assistant’s “Continued Conversation” feature, filtering results in Google Photos, and also using the Assistant to send a reply to an incoming notification. It’s all very quick, and we’re betting this is going to be a huge marketing point for Google.

Most interestingly, though, is a first look at how payments will work using the Pixel 4’s face unlock system. When a user goes to buy something in the Google Play Store, they’re greeted with an interface that first tries to identify their face. Once that is completed, the user then has to tap “Confirm.” This is somewhat like what the iPhone requires, except in that case, a tap of the side button is used. Presumably, a similar process will be used for Google Pay.

