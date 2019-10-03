Following our torrent of Pixel 4 leaks yesterday, a handful of new tidbits have emerged today. The upcoming phone’s Pixel Tips app has leaked revealing more details about the camera and “Pro Sessions” that Google One will be offering.

Spotted by XDA, the updated tutorial preloaded on Pixel phones walks through some of the new 2019 features. Starting in Google Camera, there will be a new “social share” shortcut that lets you “Share photos directly from the Pixel camera.”

Google is making use of the small circular preview of your last shot in the main UI. Swiping up on the thumbnail will reveal three social apps to directly send your most recent image to a third-party app. According to Google, you can “choose your favorite social apps from camera settings.” This functionality is not yet live on the leaked version of Google Camera 7.0 from last month.

What’s partially available now is the ability to press and hold on the shutter button to record video. Other camera cruft, save for a pill that notes how long you’ve been recording for, disappears. Google notes how the Pixel 4 will save “up to 10 high-quality photos along with the video.” The feature is currently buggy and crashes the app.

Other photo details gained include astrophotography requiring that the Pixel 4 remain still on a tripod, while Night Sight still has a “few seconds” wait to process. We also get confirmation about the dual exposure controls we first reported about yesterday.

The Pixel 4 Tips app also reveals how Google One, which just added Android backup, will be offering “Pro Sessions.” Given Google’s lack of retail presence, it cannot easily teach people how to use their devices in real life. Sessions are only available in the US and Canada, with an appointment system in place, and presumably, require you to be a paying member.

Schedule a personal online Pro Session from Google One to learn more about your new Pixel. Our team of experts can help you master the basics and discover tips and tricks like customizing your device, taking the perfect photo, and more.

