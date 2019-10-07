Samsung is launching a new pair of Chromebooks today. The Samsung Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ go on sale today in two sizes with mid-range specs and affordable price tags.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 series succeeds the Chromebook 3, which launched in 2016. The new model adopts a more modern design than the previous version with a boxy shape that’s also thinner and lighter. Samsung takes pride in the fact that both machines lack any visible screws at all.

Unlike with past generations, the Chromebook 4 comes in two sizes. The standard Samsung Chromebook 4 is an 11.6-inch laptop, but the 4+ includes a pretty huge 15.6-inch display.

The smaller of the two machines starts at $229. For that, the Chromebook 4 has an 11.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) display, a USB-C port, USB 3.0 port, microSD slot, and headphone jack. It weighs in at just 2.6 pounds, and Samsung says it should last up to 12 hours on a single charge. Under the hood, it has an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 32 GB or 64 GB of built-in storage. Stereo speakers and a 720p webcam round out the package.

Chromebook 4

The Samsung Chromebook 4+ shares almost all of the same specs except with a bigger and better 15.6-inch FHD LED display. It also adds an extra USB-C port, and interestingly, shares the same 39 Wh battery from the smaller machine. That means you’ll get 10.5 hours out of the 4+. Pricing lands at $299.

Chromebook 4+

Both the Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ will be available today from Best Buy, Samsung.com, and other retailers.

