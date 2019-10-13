The last-minute Pixel 4 leaks continue this weekend with retail packaging for the smaller phone dropping Sunday night. Similar in style to years past, the box highlights basic specs and what’s included.

Shared on Reddit, Google again opts for the phone’s rear side — and camera — being highlighted front and center. In this case, it’s the Just Black variant with matching components, save for the bright power button.

A large Google ‘G’ logo is up top with “Pixel 4” underneath. The left edge says “Google,” while the “#teampixel” hashtag is on the back. While early units have clearly emerged in the wild, those devices were just shipped in generic boxes without final branding.

Similar to the Pixel 3a packaging, this box features a product shot of a facedown Pixel 4 in the real world. Resting on a wooden surface, the white lock key really stands out. There are two pull tabs to quickly open.

The last aspect to this leaked Pixel 4 box shows device specifics, including the 5.7-inch screen size and 64GB storage capacity. There’s also a list of what’s included besides the phone: 18W USB-C power adapter, charging cable, and Quick Switch Adapter. As we previously reported, there are no headphones or USB-C to 3.5mm convertor, which is a somewhat odd exclusion.

This particular A4RG020I unit is made in China and features a holographic sticker meant to verify authenticity.

