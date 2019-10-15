The second-generation Google Pixel Buds 2 have now gone official at the Made by Google 2019 launch event.

We were not quite sure if the new wireless earbuds refresh would be unveiled at alongside the Pixel 4 but the new design and truly wireless buds are set to come soon. Little was known about the headphones, what they might look like and what they might bring to a growing arena.

The earbuds will include truly integrated Google Assistant functionality with voice controls. Much like you can with your mobile phone, meaning song controls, translation and more.

Google claims that the Bluetooth headphones can remain connected with your phone up the length of an American football field. They have been designed to sit flush in your ear with fins to help keep them sealed securely within your ear. A special vent allows ambient audio in, it also dynamically adapts the volume depending on the noise of your surroundings.

The battery is said to last up to 5 hours on a single charge and can last up to 24 hours with the included battery case. It’s unclear if this is continuous listening or talk time.

As for availability, the Google Pixel Buds 2 will be available in Spring 2020 priced at $179. The Pixel Buds 2 will be available in black and white, mint green and coral-like colors.

…updating…