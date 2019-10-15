RIP Pixel Buds. To make way for the new variant coming next year, Google has officially killed off its original wireless earbuds, the Google Pixel Buds.

If you head over to the Google Store today, you won’t see a single pair of wireless earbuds available for purchase directly from Google. Instead, the 2020 Pixel Buds, the truly wireless and frankly incredible new model are the only option available.

While it makes sense for Google to pave the way for its new Pixel Buds, it is just a bit surprising to see the original killed off this quickly. After all, the second generation Buds won’t be available for purchase until spring of next year.

If you’re still looking to pick up the original Buds, they are still available from Best Buy and other retailers but odds are that won’t last long at all. The new Pixel Buds are coming in spring 2020 for $179. Stay tuned for our hands-on coverage today.

