Following the Made by Google event this morning, an update rolled out to the Google Store, which included a variety of new hardware like the Pixel 4, Pixelbook Go, and new Nest hardware. But it’s not all good news, as some other products have been cut to make room for the new. Specifically, the Google Daydream View has been removed from the Google Store.

One of the most exciting features of the Google Pixel 4 is the 90Hz “smooth display,” which allows the phone to run at a higher frame rate when it makes sense to do so. If you were hoping to use that higher frame rate on your shiny new Pixel 4 in conjunction with Daydream View VR, you’ll be disappointed to learn that the two are not compatible.

In fact, following the Made by Google event, the Daydream View has been delisted on the Google Store. Navigating directly to its product page, you’re greeted with “No longer available” in place of a “Purchase” button.

All hope may not be lost for fans of Google’s VR ecosystem, however. Earlier this year, a Redditor discovered a reference to new hardware within the Google VR Services app. For now, though, there’s currently no way to buy Google Daydream hardware, as Lenovo has also discontinued the Mirage Solo headset.

Meanwhile, the more affordable but far less advanced Google Cardboard VR headset is still available from the Google Store.

