On the back of the Made by Google 2019 launch event, peripheral manufacturer Logitech has unveiled a ‘Made for Google’ mouse and keyboard.

The Logitech K580 is a slim multi-device wireless keyboard, while the Logitech M355 mouse rounds off the new introductions. Both peripherals have been designed and optimized for use with Chrome OS — making them the perfect combo for the newly announced Pixelbook Go.

Both are the first Made for Google products ever produced by Logitech and will be available directly from the Google Store. The K580 keyboard comes with a row of dedicated Chrome OS shortcut keys. It has also been designed for quieter usage thanks to slim keys that have scissor switches — like many modern laptops.

Logitech claims that the battery life can reach up to 36 months. That extended lifespan is thanks to an auto-sleep battery-saving feature that kicks in when the keyboard is not in use.

While the Logitech K580 keyboard is designed more with Chrome OS in mind, being Bluetooth connected, you can use the keyboard with existing Pixel devices. There is even a cradle for your smartphone at the top of the keyboard. The inclusion of an easy-switch button allows you to quickly sync the keyboard between up to three devices at any one time.

As for the Logitech M355 wireless mouse, it looks a look like the already available M350 Pebble wireless mouse. It comes with a clickable scroll wheel and quiet click mouse buttons. You’re able to connect the Logitech M355 mouse via Bluetooth or using the included USB receiver.

This first wave of Logitech’s Made for Google certified accessories can be pre-ordered from the Google Store or Logitech direct for $49.99 and $29.99, respectively.

