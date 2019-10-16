Google Pixel 4 deals headline today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break alongside a notable discount on Lenovo’s Tab 4 10 Plus at $100. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Google Pixel 4 deals abound on launch day

Following yesterday’s event, the Google Pixel 4 deals are starting to roll in. Verizon Wireless has arguably the best deal out there today with buy one get one FREE on both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. No trade-in is required, and the credits will come in a bill statement over a 24-month period. You’ll pay $33 per month for the first phone. Better yet, if you port over a number to Verizon Unlimited you can get a $200 gift card.

Amazon is also offering its own competitive deal with a $100 gift card thrown in with purchase. Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering nearly 25 hours of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Learn more in our hands-on review and check out the rest of the top pre-order deals right here.

Score a new all-time low on Lenovo’s Tab 4 10 Plus at $100

Lenovo offers its Tab 4 10 Plus 10-inch 32GB Android Tablet for $100. As a comparison, today’s deal beats the Amazon all-time low by $20 and is around $60 off the regular going rate. This model features a 10-inch HD display with 32GB worth of onboard storage and 2GB of RAM. It’s all powered by a 64-bit Quad-core Snapdragon 1.4GHz processor with up to 20-hours of battery life. Ideal for a budget-friendly tablet when you’re not ready to shell out more cash for an iPad.

