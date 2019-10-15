Google Event Live Blog + News Hub: Watch Google announce Pixel 4, Pixelbook Go, Nest Wifi, and more

It’s October 15th and Made by Google 2019 has finally arrived. 9to5Google’s Google Event Live Blog + News Hub will be updated regularly throughout the day with the latest announcements from Google. The event kicks off at 10 am ET/7 am PT, so read on for quick links to our roundup coverage over the last few weeks, tweets from the ground, and all the latest news as it develops…

Catch up First of all, if you haven’t been following along with all our roundup coverage over the last few weeks, there’s plenty of required reading to be had there. Here’s what we know about today: Exclusive: A maturing Google hardware lineup brings five notable refreshes

How to stream Made by Google 2018

TL;DR the Made by Google YouTube channel will stream the entire event live, and the announcements start at 7AM PST / 10AM EST / 2PM GMT. Google is also streaming the event on Twitter.

More details & embedded player:

Official announcements + details

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL

Google Pixelbook Go

Google Nest Mini

Google Nest Wifi

Google Pixel Buds

Other stuff

— Finally took a seat and dumping some tweets with images here. Will be checked in with updates every few minutes so be sure to refresh!

— About 20 minutes until the scheduled event start time. The room is still empty so we’re guessing things are going to be a bit delayed here…

— Tons of last minute leaks have popped up. Images of Nest WiFi appeared. Bluetooth certifications for some of the devices popped up this morning. Pixel 4 will start at $799. Also, B&H posted listings for all the new products, including all official renders and pricing.

Entry-level Pixelbook Go will cost $649 according to B&H — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) October 15, 2019

— The event is scheduled to start in 8 minutes, but people are still trickling in slowly. I’d guess this will be a few minutes behind schedule.

— Event is scheduled for 3 minutes.

— Very endearing #design video just shown. Rick is on the stage!

— Pixel Buds 2 are out of the bag.

— Stadia is launching on November 19th, Rick says.

— Very detailed Pixel Buds information. This was the only surprise of the event!

Google is showing the new Pixel Buds in detail pic.twitter.com/g4psmK2y8G — 9to5Google.com (@9to5Google) October 15, 2019

Here's the entire Google Hardware 2019 lineup. Rick says "the hardware is not the center of the system". Live blog here: https://t.co/1DMZbsTrOf pic.twitter.com/JI97j7Hhj0 — 9to5Google.com (@9to5Google) October 15, 2019

— Pixel Buds are coming in Spring 2020 for $179. That explains why they didn’t leak!

— Google just committed to invest another $150 million in renewable energy.

Ivy Ross is up to talk about design and sustainability. Live blog here https://t.co/1DMZbsTrOf pic.twitter.com/DGjOzQocFt — 9to5Google.com (@9to5Google) October 15, 2019

— Google is pitching Stadia as an environmental benefit…